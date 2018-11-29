Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($17.27) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

