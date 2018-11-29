Orchard Therapeutics PLC – Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($3.16) Per Share (ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($3.16) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($17.27) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

ORTX opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

