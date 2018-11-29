Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

NYSE ORC opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $350.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). On average, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 42.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 57.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

