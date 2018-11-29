Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Director Purchases $46,260.00 in Stock

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton purchased 3,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ORIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,918. The stock has a market cap of $694.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

ORIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 26.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 117.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

