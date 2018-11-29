Overstock.com (OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $17.94

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $17.94. Overstock.com shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 2148599 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSTK. BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $564.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $440.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.13 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Byrne sold 147,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,783,349.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,023 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 30.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 21.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/overstock-com-ostk-shares-gap-up-to-17-94.html.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.