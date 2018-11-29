Owens & Minor (OMI) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.22. 80,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,660,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,781,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,978,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 585,425 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,106,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 144,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

