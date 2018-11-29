P7Coin (P7C) Market Capitalization Hits $9,193.00

P7Coin (CURRENCY:P7C) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One P7Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. P7Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,193.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of P7Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, P7Coin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.02294124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00125728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00195973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.08823803 BTC.

P7Coin’s total supply is 35,220,238 coins.

P7Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P7Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade P7Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy P7Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

