PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of PACCAR worth $36,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,026,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,954,000 after buying an additional 1,505,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,043,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,446 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9,286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 902,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,908,000 after acquiring an additional 892,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PACCAR by 934.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 869,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 785,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in PACCAR by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,780,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,393,000 after acquiring an additional 763,338 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

