Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Insider Sells $188,500.00 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) insider Kathy Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 217,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,100. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.65. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.84.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 110.10% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,311,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 377,272 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,328,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 230,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
