Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Insider Sells $188,500.00 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) insider Kathy Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 217,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,100. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.65. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 110.10% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,311,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 377,272 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,328,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 230,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Insider Sells $188,500.00 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/pacific-biosciences-of-california-pacb-insider-sells-188500-00-in-stock.html.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.