PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.61 Million

Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $297.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

PACW stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. 1,105,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,512. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

In other news, Director John M. Eggemeyer III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tanya M. Acker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,014. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,925 shares of company stock worth $1,676,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,509,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,751,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,572,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,677,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,210,000 after purchasing an additional 353,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.