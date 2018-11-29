Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 150,632 Shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of DISH Network worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 517,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 7,273.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 188,000.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 140.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 77,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,203,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,111,479.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.25. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/panagora-asset-management-inc-acquires-150632-shares-of-dish-network-corp-dish.html.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.