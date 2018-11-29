Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 379,138 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1,873.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,138 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $32,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 379,138 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/panagora-asset-management-inc-acquires-379138-shares-of-bank-of-montreal-bmo.html.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.