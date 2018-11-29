Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,022 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $29,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 13.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 13.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

NFX opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

