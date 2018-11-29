Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $37.22 Million Position in AES Corp (AES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1,756.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515,010 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $37,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in AES by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in AES by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 295,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in AES by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 280,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AES by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 430,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AES by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

AES opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

