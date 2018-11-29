Pandora Media Inc (P) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cascend Securities raised Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. William Blair cut Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

NYSE:P opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Pandora Media has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.42.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 330.21% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pandora Media will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO John Trimble sold 75,000 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 620,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,178.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S Aimee Lapic sold 96,814 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $857,772.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,205. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media in the second quarter valued at $59,100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pandora Media by 49.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,581 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $138,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pandora Media by 235.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,025,761 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media in the third quarter valued at $26,211,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pandora Media by 42.5% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,123,275 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,275 shares during the period.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

