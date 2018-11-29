Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTK. BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

PRTK opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,155.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.55%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Adam Woodrow sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $85,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $74,425.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,583 shares in the company, valued at $977,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,446 shares of company stock worth $559,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

