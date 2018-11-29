PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (PKSGY) Plans $0.11 Variable Dividend

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKSGY opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. PARKSON RETAIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

