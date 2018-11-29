Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) Insider Kevin Boston Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) insider Kevin Boston acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00.

Shares of PSI stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.85. The company had a trading volume of 151,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,554. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.57.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, GMP Securities upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/pason-systems-inc-psi-insider-kevin-boston-purchases-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.