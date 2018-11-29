Patron (PAT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.67 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, CoinBene and Hotbit. Patron has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $174,762.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patron has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.02158324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00125689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00194911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.08628223 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,294,829 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.