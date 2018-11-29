Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

PEGI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,488,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 463,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,869,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,506,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.