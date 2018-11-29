Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) & Sauer Energy (SENY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sauer Energy does not pay a dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Patterson-UTI Energy and Sauer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 0 3 18 1 2.91 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus price target of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 58.11%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Sauer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $2.36 billion 1.39 $5.91 million ($0.80) -18.88 Sauer Energy N/A N/A -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Patterson-UTI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sauer Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy 2.27% -2.29% -1.51% Sauer Energy N/A -135.70% -112.94%

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Sauer Energy on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a drilling fleet of 295 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

