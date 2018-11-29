PDF Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 759 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,186% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDFS. BidaskClub cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut PDF Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PDF Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PDFS stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. PDF Solutions’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1,975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

