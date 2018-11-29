pdvWireless (PDVW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDVW. TheStreet raised pdvWireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on pdvWireless in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. pdvWireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of pdvWireless stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. 159,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,359. pdvWireless has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $599.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.27.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 545.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that pdvWireless will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in pdvWireless by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,022 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in pdvWireless by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,296 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in pdvWireless by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,542 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in pdvWireless by 47.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,136 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in pdvWireless by 560.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

