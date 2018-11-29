PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $101,000 in Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) Stock

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,448 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Finjan in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finjan in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Finjan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 184,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Finjan in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finjan in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Robert Chinn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $399,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,325. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNJN. ValuEngine raised shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Finjan stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.29. Finjan Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finjan Holdings Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

