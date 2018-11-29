PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $161,000 in Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 95.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,670.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 62,682.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 57,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Ocwen Financial Corp has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Ocwen Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

