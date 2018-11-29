PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $236,000 in Sea Ltd (SE) Stock

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 11,481,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,296 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,854,000 after purchasing an additional 160,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,823,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,350,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

Shares of SE stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -4.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 283.47% and a negative net margin of 141.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

