PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,339 Nuvectra Corp (NVTR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the third quarter worth $5,495,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 456.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 60,635 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 427.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 256,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 207,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvectra in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVTR opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.34. Nuvectra Corp has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 65.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvectra Corp will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectra in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Nuvectra in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuvectra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other Nuvectra news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $29,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

