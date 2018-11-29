Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Lancashire (LRE)

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 645.64 ($8.44).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 639.50 ($8.36) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

