PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,099,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 660,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,082,000 after buying an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

In other news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/pepsico-inc-pep-stake-lessened-by-atalanta-sosnoff-capital-llc.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.