Pets at Home Group (PETS) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

PETS has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pets at Home Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 155.88 ($2.04).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.57) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 154.10 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.70 ($2.90).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.