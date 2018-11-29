Pets at Home Group (PETS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 96 at Goldman Sachs Group

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 96 ($1.25) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PETS. Shore Capital lowered Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 155.38 ($2.03).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 121.80 ($1.59) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 154.10 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 221.70 ($2.90).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

