Phillips 66 (PSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In terms of size, efficiency and strength, Phillips 66 is a leading player in each of its operational segments – refining, chemicals and midstream. Midstream business is in high demand in the United States as there is a huge need for fresh pipeline and infrastructure properties in the flourishing shales owing to the existing bottleneck problems. To capitalize the recent trend the company is planning to allocate most of its 2018 capital budget for midstream operations. Moreover, the company is strongly committed in returning cash back to the shareholders through both dividend payments and repurchasing shares.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of PSX opened at $92.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,731,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 208.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 105.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,989,000 after buying an additional 1,003,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $110,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

