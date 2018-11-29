Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 152.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $92.63 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/phillips-66-psx-shares-bought-by-boston-private-wealth-llc.html.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.