Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 258.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

