Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,054 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Tesla worth $72,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $347.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.48. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 29,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $334.98 per share, with a total value of $9,997,143.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,375 shares of company stock worth $8,668,760. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

