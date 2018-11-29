Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 157,836 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,836 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $66,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 355,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,983,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,219,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 159,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,966.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 157,836 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/pictet-asset-management-ltd-sells-157836-shares-of-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.