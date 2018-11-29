Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $918,000 in EQT Co. (EQT) Stock

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,319,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,284,000 after purchasing an additional 354,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,929,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,439,000 after buying an additional 825,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,932,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,384,000 after buying an additional 1,002,794 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,367,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,190,000 after buying an additional 336,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of EQT by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,070,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,036,000 after buying an additional 849,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 20,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $330,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 10,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 94,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,332. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.07 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

