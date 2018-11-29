Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 8,085 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $37.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

