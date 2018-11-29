Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 70.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

ORCL opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $196.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

