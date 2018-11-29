Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

GEL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 203.77%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.29. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Genesis Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

