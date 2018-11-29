Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Argan, Inc. (AGX) Stock

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Argan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGX. Radin Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at about $12,234,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 90.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after buying an additional 243,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,315,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 224,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 208.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 174,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 118,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,417. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $682.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 6.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

