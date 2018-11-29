Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,779.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 720,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after buying an additional 682,623 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 94,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -846.51%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong acquired 2,200 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Targa Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

