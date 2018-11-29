Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Given a $206.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $206.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.15.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 249,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $140.54 and a 52 week high of $213.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,351,423,000 after buying an additional 1,032,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,217,012,000 after buying an additional 1,401,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,866,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,069,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $534,734,000 after buying an additional 290,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $417,324,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

