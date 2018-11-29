Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,056,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $158,578,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. TMD & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 115.7% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a one year low of $106.60 and a one year high of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

