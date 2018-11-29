Plains GP (PAGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.28. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

In related news, Director Oscar K. Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Raymond acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,425.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Plains GP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Plains GP by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Plains GP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

