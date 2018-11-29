Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,141. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $989.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.