PLNcoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. PLNcoin has a total market capitalization of $11,550.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PLNcoin has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PLNcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLNcoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000696 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,381.16 or 6.00399628 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00078132 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003665 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLNcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLNcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.