PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,848,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,487 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,478,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,960,000 after acquiring an additional 828,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,376,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 101.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

NYSE VTR opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

