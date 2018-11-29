PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,054 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,202,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,835,000 after buying an additional 666,185 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 308,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 129,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $5,409,653.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $2,698,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,825 shares of company stock worth $17,068,138 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-sells-7054-shares-of-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.