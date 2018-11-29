PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $216,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.